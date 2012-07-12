Max Klimchuk

Polo shirt App Icon

Max Klimchuk
Max Klimchuk
  • Save
Polo shirt App Icon shirt polo icon icons app ios debut realism dribbble fabric label wood cotton texture
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble! This is my first shot, so hope you will like it :)

Huge thanks to @Nathan Walker for the invite. I will not forget you, Nathan!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Max Klimchuk
Max Klimchuk

More by Max Klimchuk

View profile
    • Like