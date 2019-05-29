Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

guitar 195/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
guitar 195/365 creative logo design akdesain modern logos branding vector illustration typography lettering logo type music logo design negative space minimal guitar pedals guitar pick guitarist guitar
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like