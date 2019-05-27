Akdesain

remote 193/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
remote 193/365 line identity akdesain lettering clean logos modern symbol branding minimal logo type design creative negative space illustration typography logo design remote control remote work remote
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like