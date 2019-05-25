Akdesain

africa 189/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
africa 189/365 lettering icon symbol logos creative logo clean branding logo type design typography illustration minimal negative space logo design map african africa
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like