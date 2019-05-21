Akdesain

teach 185/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
teach 185/365 teaching teachers teacher teache teach illustration branding logos design clean lettering logo type typography creative logo design negative space
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like