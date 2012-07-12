Josh Fryer

In For The Kill Poster

In For The Kill Poster photoshop music la roux kanye west
This is an old poster I did to help promote La Roux's single "In For The Kill" featuring Kanye West. I've always loved the type styling. Thought it appropriate to add.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
