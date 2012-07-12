Matt Zanchelli

Media

Matt Zanchelli
Matt Zanchelli
  • Save
Media media icon toolbar icon mac toolbar photo video retina
Download color palette

32@2x, 32, 24@2x, 24
I'm pretty happy with these with two exceptions. I dislike how the sizing of the sprocket holes are a little iconsistent between sizes. You won't notice they're differently sized as you'll only see one depending on your configuration. I had to do this so they are optimised for their size. I also really don't like how the paper clip came out on the retina sizes (first and third icons).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Matt Zanchelli
Matt Zanchelli

More by Matt Zanchelli

View profile
    • Like