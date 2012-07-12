🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I'm pretty happy with these with two exceptions. I dislike how the sizing of the sprocket holes are a little iconsistent between sizes. You won't notice they're differently sized as you'll only see one depending on your configuration. I had to do this so they are optimised for their size. I also really don't like how the paper clip came out on the retina sizes (first and third icons).