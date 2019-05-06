Akdesain

infinity 168/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
infinity 168/365 line art animal design branding akdesain icon logos symbol lettering logo type clean typography minimal illustration creative logo logo design negative space infinity infinity logo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like