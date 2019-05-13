Akdesain

ice cream 176/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
ice cream 176/365 branding modern typography lettering logo type minimal illustration design logo design negative space ice cream sandwich ice age world ice age ice cream cone ice cream logo ice cream
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like