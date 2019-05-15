Akdesain

vitamin 178/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
vitamin 178/365 akdesain line art clean design branding modern logo design creative ux typography logo type lettering illustration minimal negative space
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like