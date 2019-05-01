Anna Avetisyan

Email Receipt UI Design - Daily UI 017

Anna Avetisyan
Anna Avetisyan
  • Save
Email Receipt UI Design - Daily UI 017 daily ui 017 beautiful ui design daily ui challange ui design challenge daily ui aplusdesign design aplusdesign.co ui dailyui ui designer
Download color palette

Email Receipt UI Design for the daily UI challenge.
I love playing with colors, gradients, and shades - probably due to my artistic nature :)
Hope you like this. Hit L if you do ;)

Anna Avetisyan
Anna Avetisyan
Welcome!

More by Anna Avetisyan

View profile
    • Like