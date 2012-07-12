Kate Anderson

White Sky 03

White Sky 03 white sketch blue frame guidelines
Client liked the sketchy idea, so hoping this is more to their liking (also following along with their feedback).

Will have to keep the previous shot of this in my "ideas box", as I quite like it :)

Rebound of
White Sky 02
