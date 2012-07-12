Sarah Mick

Business Card print letterpress black and white vintage design illustrator typography sarah mick
Finally getting around to designing a card that I'm going to stick with. It will either be letterpressed or printed on the deluxe cardstock from Moo.

Font from Lost Type: http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=blanch

MAJORLY in progress still.

