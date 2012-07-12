Becca Post

Dribbble'd

Becca Post
Becca Post
  • Save
Dribbble'd debut dribbble sketch illustration photoshop
Download color palette

Decided to kick this baby off with something/a style I haven't done in a LONG time. Of course, I totally had to incorporate my pup into this debut. Thanks @Nick Sloggett for the invite! Let's do this thing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Becca Post
Becca Post

More by Becca Post

View profile
    • Like