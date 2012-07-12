Kyle Adams

Beyond Pixels Podcast

Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
beyond pixels podcast design
Logo for Beyond Pixels. An upcoming podcast dedicated to all things Graphic Design, Illustration, and more.

To get updates and to request opportunities to be interviewed on the show, follow me on twitter.

I hope this will have a good response and thank you in advance for supporting the project.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

