Hey Gloria

Hey Gloria t-shirt script handlettering custom yellow lettering cursive connected swash birthday
This is a personal project for my brother, it's for his birthday. It's a bit belated but I don't think he'll mind – he better not ;) . Anyways I'm taking it to get pressed tomorrow any last minute feedback would be great.

