Switch [Animated]

Switch [Animated] switch toggle pixel thumbnails post types ux ui
Playing around with a switch between post types from thumbnails and articles inspired by @Mathieu Brg ▲▼▲

Trying to keep it as clean and pixel perfected as possible.

Rebound of
Switch [Free PSD]
By Mathieu Odin
Posted on Jul 11, 2012
