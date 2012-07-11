Junko Miyakoshi

Junko Miyakoshi
Junko Miyakoshi
Skip & Jump drawing pencil character animal
Introducing, the bear, Skip, and the raccoon dog, Jump.
Characters for the future project!

Posted on Jul 11, 2012
Junko Miyakoshi
Junko Miyakoshi

