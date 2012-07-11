Ashley Kolodziej

Log In Detail

Ashley Kolodziej
Ashley Kolodziej
  • Save
Log In Detail login slider marble iron
Download color palette

I've actually already coded this site out - they should be launching any day now - but I wanted to share a little detail that's been close to my heart for a while for my first official Dribbble post. These people have a truly gorgeous building - marble floors, cast iron furniture, tons of little sculptural details - if it's a neat architectural feature, they probably have it. Anyway, this was my attempt to bring a little of that into the login area.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2012
Ashley Kolodziej
Ashley Kolodziej
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ashley Kolodziej

View profile
    • Like