YouTube Like Subscribe and Bell Animated Video Overlay

YouTube Like Subscribe and Bell Animated Video Overlay Premiere Pro Template

YouTube Like Subscribe and Bell Animated Video Overlay Premiere Pro Template

Full Preview and Download here.

This is Premiere Pro project, designed to drag & drop this overlays above main video layers.

More YouTube Subscribe animated overlays with green or transparent background check here. Try also our Free Generator of personalized animation.

Don`t Have Premiere Pro?

We have YouTube Subscribe Overlays to download for Final Cut Pro X, After Effects, Filmora, Camtasia, Vegas Pro, IMovie...

YouTube Like Subscribe and Bell Overlay Features:

- Works with Premiere Pro 2018+
- Video Tutorial is Included
- Sounds is Included
- 60 FPS
- FULL HD Resolution
- 5 Templates Available
- Color Change Easy
- Main Text is Editable
- No plugins required

author of videoinfographica

Artem Hrom

