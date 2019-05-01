YouTube Like Subscribe and Bell Animated Video Overlay

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Full Preview and Download here.
This is Premiere Pro project, designed to drag & drop this overlays above main video layers.
More YouTube Subscribe animated overlays with green or transparent background check here. Try also our Free Generator of personalized animation.
Don`t Have Premiere Pro?
We have YouTube Subscribe Overlays to download for Final Cut Pro X, After Effects, Filmora, Camtasia, Vegas Pro, IMovie...
YouTube Like Subscribe and Bell Overlay Features:
- Works with Premiere Pro 2018+
- Video Tutorial is Included
- Sounds is Included
- 60 FPS
- FULL HD Resolution
- 5 Templates Available
- Color Change Easy
- Main Text is Editable
- No plugins required