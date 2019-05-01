Corporate Flyer

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A corporate business flyer template. This layout is suitable for any project purpose. Very easy to use and customise.
- A4 Size
- 03 Layouts
- 3 mm Bleed
- Pdf Included
- Print Ready
- Adobe Indesign Cs 4/Later
- Adobe Photoshop Cs 4/Later
- Adobe Illustrator Cs 4/Later
- 300 ppi
- Free Font Used : Links available in the File Info
- PLEASE NOTE : The Photos are not included.
- BIG NOTE : If you have any Problem with the item feel free to contact me (my email provided in the file info)