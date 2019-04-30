Rene Bobo

OHS Senior Shirt

Rene Bobo
Rene Bobo
Hire Me
  • Save
OHS Senior Shirt graphic design adobe illustrator
OHS Senior Shirt graphic design adobe illustrator
Download color palette
  1. sr_shirt_ltgray.jpg
  2. sr2019ohs_tshirt.jpg

T-shirt for Olathe High School Seniors. The tie is in remembrance of a classmate who died a few years ago, who always wore a tie. They are leaning towards the 2-color version, in the school's gold and blue colors, but wanted to see a version with the white, too.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2019
Rene Bobo
Rene Bobo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rene Bobo

View profile
    • Like