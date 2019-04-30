Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryan Johnson
Dribbble

🔜 Mobile App Updates!

Ryan Johnson
Dribbble
Ryan Johnson for Dribbble
Hire Us
  • Save
🔜 Mobile App Updates! design android ios mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

A sneak peek at some improvements we’ve been making to our mobile apps. Updated Tab Bar, streamlined profile view, a more focused shot detail view, and so much more. Keep a look out for the updated app soon!

Artwork by the amazing @Maya Ealey and @Diana Stoyanova!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2019
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.
Hire Us

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like