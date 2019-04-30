Seth Eckert
Reactions 2.0

Facebook’s Reactions 2.0!

We are humbled to get to play a small role on the larger Visual Systems team at Facebook. They make these reactions work across platforms and devices. The true wizardry is all behind the scenes. 🧙

Check them out now, live on your devices!
Also, check out more of what was announced today at F8!

----

["fur-oh"] A creative studio.

