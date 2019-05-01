Aqeela Valley

"Nice colors" - The Collection 😅

"Nice colors" - The Collection 😅 mobile ui iphonex pastel clean branding circle grid layout design design ios templates colorful layout color creative instagram story marketing social media collection
Was trying to be funny in the title, but jokes aside we are working on some Marketing Templates internally that would align to our brand. At the same time we're looking into defining our brand a bit more. Thought i'd share some really early explorations on initial look & feel. Let us know what you think?


Product Designer
