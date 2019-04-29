Leif Jensen
Galactic Ideas

Acuity PPM Timeline

Leif Jensen
Galactic Ideas
Leif Jensen for Galactic Ideas
Hire Us
  • Save
Acuity PPM Timeline ux ui user interface galactic dashboad ux design branding photoshop timeline webdesign ui uidesign galactic ideas pm
Acuity PPM Timeline ux ui user interface galactic dashboad ux design branding photoshop timeline webdesign ui uidesign galactic ideas pm
Download color palette
  1. acuity-ppm_timeline_sm.png
  2. acuity-ppm_timeline.png

View the entire application at acuityppm.com.

Galactic Ideas
Galactic Ideas
Full-Service Creative Design Agency
Hire Us

More by Galactic Ideas

View profile
    • Like