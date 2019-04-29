Aimee David

Keybase People Style

Aimee David
Aimee David
  • Save
Keybase People Style onboarding illustration design avatar people style exploration illustration
Keybase People Style onboarding illustration design avatar people style exploration illustration
Keybase People Style onboarding illustration design avatar people style exploration illustration
Download color palette
  1. avatar.png
  2. keybase_peoples_styleexploration.png
  3. keybase_wizard.png

I did an exploration of finding a new illustration style for people and use more of the orange brand color.

We eventually would like to animate the people and saw that having facial features has more potential for fun animations as opposed to the exploration of people having no facial features.

Bonus: I also made a wizard illustration. In the future we'll add some more funky characters, maybe a Sasquatch or birdperson.

Aimee David
Aimee David

More by Aimee David

View profile
    • Like