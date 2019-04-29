Keybase People Style

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I did an exploration of finding a new illustration style for people and use more of the orange brand color.
We eventually would like to animate the people and saw that having facial features has more potential for fun animations as opposed to the exploration of people having no facial features.
Bonus: I also made a wizard illustration. In the future we'll add some more funky characters, maybe a Sasquatch or birdperson.