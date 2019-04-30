Matus Hatala

Welcome to The Hague - School project

Matus Hatala
Matus Hatala
Hire Me
  • Save
Welcome to The Hague - School project sketch building architecture map scrolling university monochrome white black clean desktop landing page ui ux page home homepage minimal animation website
Welcome to The Hague - School project sketch building architecture map scrolling university monochrome white black clean desktop landing page ui ux page home homepage minimal animation website
Welcome to The Hague - School project sketch building architecture map scrolling university monochrome white black clean desktop landing page ui ux page home homepage minimal animation website
Welcome to The Hague - School project sketch building architecture map scrolling university monochrome white black clean desktop landing page ui ux page home homepage minimal animation website
Download color palette
  1. welcome-the-hague.png
  2. wrinkled-den-haag.jpg
  3. homepage.png
  4. get_guide.png
  5. explore_building.png

This website is part of one of the very first assignments I was given at the university I study UX design at. The assignment was to design a website with three pages that would be somehow connected to the city of The Hague, the Netherlands. As an inspiration for what buildings to include I used the official website of the city denhaag.nl and Wikipedia.

About this project
Because the assignment was pretty vague and there were no restrictions or requirements I decided to design a website that would showcase the most famous buildings & places in The Hague in a visually attractive way. This shot features a homepage.

More shots of this project coming soon...

Can't wait to hear your feedback (:

Enjoy!
— Matus

By the way, if you're looking for a product designer and if you like my work make sure to hit me up to discuss whether we can work together. Thanks!

Twitter | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

Matus Hatala
Matus Hatala
Product Designer UX/UI Designer 🏴 Playing With 3D
Hire Me

More by Matus Hatala

View profile
    • Like