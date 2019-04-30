Welcome to The Hague - School project

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This website is part of one of the very first assignments I was given at the university I study UX design at. The assignment was to design a website with three pages that would be somehow connected to the city of The Hague, the Netherlands. As an inspiration for what buildings to include I used the official website of the city denhaag.nl and Wikipedia.
About this project
Because the assignment was pretty vague and there were no restrictions or requirements I decided to design a website that would showcase the most famous buildings & places in The Hague in a visually attractive way. This shot features a homepage.
More shots of this project coming soon...
Can't wait to hear your feedback (:
Enjoy!
— Matus
By the way, if you're looking for a product designer and if you like my work make sure to hit me up to discuss whether we can work together. Thanks!
Twitter | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn