Event Ticket App

Welcome our concept for event planner app 🎫

With the app user can search for events nearby, select the exact event / location / date. Purchase the ticket online and receive digital ticket ready for future check-in process. Tickets are stored in your account on any phone you sign in on it.

The main benefit is that the app learns user preferences and recommends most suitable events that this person would be interested to attend and keeps all your event information in one place.

Our goal was to help users organize and experience events by providing them with convenient and easy to use interface.

Created by Roman Vlasenko

Show your love with Likes 💛

Support us with Follows ✌️

If you want to learn all the ins and outs of designing & developing a scalable project, take a look at our articles about UI/UX design.

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook