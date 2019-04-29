Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vectoryzen

M Logo initial for cosmetic brand

Vectoryzen
Vectoryzen
  • Save
M Logo initial for cosmetic brand jewelry spa hotel beautifull queen royal initial logo initial minimal blossom lotus luxury gold line art line brand flower cosmetic logo m
Download color palette

M Logo initial for cosmetic brand

Logo For Sale, message me for link info

sketch_060319_istock-15.eps
400 KB
Download
Vectoryzen
Vectoryzen

More by Vectoryzen

View profile
    • Like