Colorlogue

Today/this evening I figured out a way to dynamically extract a dominant color (with appropriate saturation and brightness) from each individual Designologue image for use as the primary link/button color. These four slivers are taken from four different images in the same designologue.

In version 3 of the site (linked above) the images seem kind of drab and boring. But in version 4 the extra punch of extracted color peppered over the rest of page really makes the images sing. It has proven more effective than even my best expectations.