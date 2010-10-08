Colorlogue

Shaun Inman

Today/this evening I figured out a way to dynamically extract a dominant color (with appropriate saturation and brightness) from each individual Designologue image for use as the primary link/button color. These four slivers are taken from four different images in the same designologue.

In version 3 of the site (linked above) the images seem kind of drab and boring. But in version 4 the extra punch of extracted color peppered over the rest of page really makes the images sing. It has proven more effective than even my best expectations.

Posted on Oct 8, 2010
