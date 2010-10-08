Android Icons

I love iPhone users, but I'm an Android guy through and through. One of the greatest (and worst) aspects of the Android OS is that it allows for a HIGH degree of customization without rooting. I am using Launcher Pro, Widget Locker, and Desktop Visualizer in conjunction with one another currently to create an entirely custom UI for my phone. These three apps, when paired together allow you to customize all buttons, widgets, lock screens, and more. Once installed (if you know what you're doing) you can essentially design your interface down to the near pixel level of detail.

I've now begun the long process of completely customizing my UI. Why? Well because I can of course! :) These are a few of the custom buttons I've created so far. They aren't finished yet, but getting closer. The colors are to coordinate function: orange = view/watch, green = social media, yellow = read, blue = listen. The gray, rectangular buttons are items that are used more as tools/extensions than for day to day functions.

Unfortunately Android gets a very bad rap from a UI side of things. The design community is heavily weighted towards iOS. Consequently there is a lot of poorly designed stuff for Android. I think the iOS designers would be extremely surprised at the level of detail you can achieve with Android.

Rant ended!