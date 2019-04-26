Yoel J Gonzalez

H2 Hospitalist - Web Design

Yoel J Gonzalez
Yoel J Gonzalez
  • Save
H2 Hospitalist - Web Design illustration ux product design web designer website builder website design waves adobe xd ui health landing page web design
H2 Hospitalist - Web Design illustration ux product design web designer website builder website design waves adobe xd ui health landing page web design
H2 Hospitalist - Web Design illustration ux product design web designer website builder website design waves adobe xd ui health landing page web design
H2 Hospitalist - Web Design illustration ux product design web designer website builder website design waves adobe xd ui health landing page web design
Download color palette
  1. h2-dribbble-yoeljgonzalez.jpg
  2. h2-dribbble-landingpage01.jpg
  3. h2-dribbble-yoeljgonzalez.jpg
  4. h2-dribbble-landingpage02.jpg

Main page design we've done for H2 Hospitalist Group a BTB Hospital service company.

Check the full web design at:
https://www.h2hospitalist.com/

Any feedback is welcomed, Don't forget to press "L" ❤️

Follow me:
Behance | Instagram

Yoel J Gonzalez
Yoel J Gonzalez
Designer

More by Yoel J Gonzalez

View profile
    • Like