bddn.gs

bddn.gs bddngs icon iphone texture blue orange purple green white grey pattern
Updated the previous version of the bddn.gs avatar/icon with the also previously posted texture. Icon is almost final.

Looking to post some dribbbles of the "in browser" UI in the next week.

Bddn.gs
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
