Nicat Manafov

Dashboard for Smart Home App 🏠

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard for Smart Home App 🏠 daily minimal website modern inspiration logo clean animation dailyui icon typography illustration branding app ux dashboard web design ui smart home app
Download color palette

Dashboard for Smart Home App 🏠

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

EmailTwitterBehance

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
Hire Me

More by Nicat Manafov

View profile
    • Like