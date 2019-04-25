moye_dsgn

ElleApp

ElleApp vibrant colors vibrant typogaphy white green app branding application app design minimal ux ui app elle
So, how does a designer feed her passion for fashion? She designs an app for Elle.
Clear background with bold neon accents - we wonder if Miranda Priestly would say ‘Groundbreaking.’

If you hit L one of the designers gets that bag in the middle :D

Always looking at what’s next in the digital world 🔎
