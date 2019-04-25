Joshua Callaghan

Charcuterie Board

Joshua Callaghan
Joshua Callaghan
  • Save
Charcuterie Board food editorial graphic design editorial art photoshop illustrator illustration design
Charcuterie Board food editorial graphic design editorial art photoshop illustrator illustration design
Download color palette
  1. charcuterie.jpg
  2. charcuterie1.jpg

Spot illustration for an article on charcuterie & beers for Farmdrop. I ended up eating a lot of cheese after this...

Joshua Callaghan
Joshua Callaghan
Design & Illustration

More by Joshua Callaghan

View profile
    • Like