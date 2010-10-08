Andy Rossi

Collapsible Form Header

Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi
  • Save
Collapsible Form Header form
Download color palette

A style guide for a form I am working on. This header will collapse the section. There are several sections in this form. The header will also show the progress of how much of that section has been completed.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi

More by Andy Rossi

View profile
    • Like