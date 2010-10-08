R.A. Ray

Logo in a Dot

R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray
  • Save
Logo in a Dot logo book antiqua
Download color palette

Updated my personal logo from a square to a circle enclosure to match the current treatment on RobertAdamRay.com.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray

More by R.A. Ray

View profile
    • Like