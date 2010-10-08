Lydia Nichols

the wedding gift

Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols
  • Save
the wedding gift illustration scouts kids portrait badges sash uniform blue brown yellow
Download color palette

My gift to the bride and groom (who happen to be my aunt and soon-to-be uncle). I heard my almost-uncle say in passing that he'd like to see me illustrate him and my aunt as children in their scouting attire. So I figured that would be the perfect gift. Hope they like it.

Alright now, enough wedding stuff!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols

More by Lydia Nichols

View profile
    • Like