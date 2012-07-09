Poultry Talk - Social Network Logo

Joel Siddall

A little project I am working on at the moment. The company is called Poultry Talk and they are in the process of having a social network site developed and so they wanted to freshen up their branding.

I wanted to come up with a way of using a bird symbol, mixed with a speech bubble. I think I am getting there, it may just need a little refining.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
