Poultry Talk - Social Network Logo

A little project I am working on at the moment. The company is called Poultry Talk and they are in the process of having a social network site developed and so they wanted to freshen up their branding.
I wanted to come up with a way of using a bird symbol, mixed with a speech bubble. I think I am getting there, it may just need a little refining.