Space Ninja, July 2012

July 2012

wood bariol responsive
This is currently live on spaceninja.com, though it's a work in progress.

I'm particularly pleased with the responsive layout, the hidden site title (revealed when hovering the logo), and the headline font (bariol).

The navigation (nearly invisible at the top) needs work, and I'm not 100% sold on the date badge (which gets darker when you hover the post).

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
