Steve Courtney

Colin Walsh

Steve Courtney
Steve Courtney
  • Save
Colin Walsh portrait polygon space lasers
Download color palette

A portrait of the founder of Celsius Game Studios, Colin Walsh. The full image can be seen here: http://www.stevecourtney.com/blog/2012/7/8/the-man-from-earth.html

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Steve Courtney
Steve Courtney

More by Steve Courtney

View profile
    • Like