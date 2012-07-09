Michael Ott

Retro Pixels

Retro Pixels retro pixel space invader game
Inspired by a paper craft project I recently spotted, I am going to transfer this (and a few other iconic retro video game sprites) to some t-shirts.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
