I had the great pleasure of drawing up a quick logo/identity for Summit Awesome - a collective of web makers.
We're going to be having a hackathon in Birmingham, UK, August 11th-12th - more details coming soon - then, who knows what'll happen.
You should follow us on twitter to stay up to date!