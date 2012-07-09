Matt Bruning

Life Badge - Polished

Matt Bruning
Matt Bruning
  • Save
Life Badge - Polished icon illustration vector badge
Download color palette

Inspired by @Mike Jones life badges bucket. In this case, sometimes when a good project goes bad, all you can do is polish.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Matt Bruning
Matt Bruning

More by Matt Bruning

View profile
    • Like