Sheikh Noor

Weather Notifier

Sheikh Noor
Sheikh Noor
  • Save
Weather Notifier icons ui climacons weather widget dhaka hot summer temperature white clean simple subtle neat
Download color palette

@Bart Ebbekink designed a beautiful weather widget. I like that so much and also the rebounds of other numerous players. Got a little lazy this night so I tried a simple and white version of the weather widget. Feedbacks are welcome as always :)

Check another version

33c14192489672b5179c51fa72716383
Rebound of
Weather Pop-up
By Bart Ebbekink
Sheikh Noor
Sheikh Noor

More by Sheikh Noor

View profile
    • Like