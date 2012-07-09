Project #6

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is a still from an animated type treatment for the phrase "Every Night Neon Light" which is a reference to the neon landscape of the motels and hotels of New York City. I chose to create the type based off of a modular grid, utilizing rows and columns of the same shapes at various lengths. To view the animation please go to http://www.DaydreamsandNightschemes.com/Project-06, thanks!