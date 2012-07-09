Daydreams & Nightschemes

Project #6

Daydreams & Nightschemes
Daydreams & Nightschemes
  • Save
Project #6 typography design modular grid lines animation art direction custom type type treatment
Download color palette

This is a still from an animated type treatment for the phrase "Every Night Neon Light" which is a reference to the neon landscape of the motels and hotels of New York City. I chose to create the type based off of a modular grid, utilizing rows and columns of the same shapes at various lengths. To view the animation please go to http://www.DaydreamsandNightschemes.com/Project-06, thanks!

Daydreams & Nightschemes
Daydreams & Nightschemes

More by Daydreams & Nightschemes

View profile
    • Like