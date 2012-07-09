James Oconnell

NQ and proud

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
NQ and proud poster typography illustration detail bird manchester northern quarter
Download color palette

A little snippet from a poster I've just finalised.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like