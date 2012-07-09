Matthew Skiles

30 Toolbar Icons for Free

30 Toolbar Icons for Free
Designed these icons for WebIconSet and now their available for free over on WebAppers.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
